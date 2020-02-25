Global  

Corona Virus: ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ filming suspended in Italy

Premium Times Nigeria Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Italy now has the highest number of coronavirus infections outside Asia.

The post Corona Virus: 'Mission: Impossible 7' filming suspended in Italy appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
News video: Mission: Impossible 7 halted in Italy over coronavirus concerns

Mission: Impossible 7 halted in Italy over coronavirus concerns 00:32

 Filming on the latest Mission: Impossible movie in Venice, Italy has been halted due to coronavirus concerns.

