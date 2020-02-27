Global  

Our ruling on Imo governorship will haunt Nigeria for long time – Supreme Court Justice

Premium Times Nigeria Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
"This court has powers to overrule itself and can revisit any decision not in accordance with justice," he said.

The post Our ruling on Imo governorship will haunt Nigeria for long time – Supreme Court Justice appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
Recent related news from verified sources

BREAKING: Imo Governorship: Supreme Court dismisses Ihedioha’s application to reverse ruling

One Supreme Court justice disagreed and ruled that Mr Ihedioha be declared governor of Imo State. The post BREAKING: Imo Governorship: Supreme Court dismisses...
Premium Times Nigeria

Imo Governorship: Why Supreme Court dismissed Ihedioha’s application to reverse ruling

A dissenting judge says, "the decision of the Supreme Court in the instant matter will continue to haunt our electoral jurisprudence for a long time to...
Premium Times Nigeria

