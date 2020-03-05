Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Africa News > Elizabeth Warren ends U.S. presidential campaign

Elizabeth Warren ends U.S. presidential campaign

Premium Times Nigeria Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
It was not clear whether Warren would endorse either of her rivals.

The post Elizabeth Warren ends U.S. presidential campaign appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Campaign 2020: Elizabeth Warren Ends Presidential Bid

Campaign 2020: Elizabeth Warren Ends Presidential Bid 00:17

 Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren has officially suspended her presidential campaign.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Obama Campaign Manager David Plouffe Discusses Warren's 2020 Exit [Video]Obama Campaign Manager David Plouffe Discusses Warren's 2020 Exit

Former Obama campaign manager David Plouffe discusses Sen. Elizabeth Warren&apos;s campaign ending and why she may not have endorsed another Democrat.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:39Published

Campaign 2020: Sen. Elizabeth Warren Drops Out Of Race [Video]Campaign 2020: Sen. Elizabeth Warren Drops Out Of Race

Another major presidential candidate has dropped out of the race. Sen. Elizabeth Warren told supporters she is suspending her campaign; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:48Published


Recent related news from verified sources

BREAKING: Elizabeth Warren Ends Presidential Campaign

Senator *Elizabeth Warren* (D-MA) is suspending her presidential campaign and ending her pursuit of the White House in the 2020 election.
Mediaite Also reported by •NewsyNPRNYTimes.comJust JaredNew Zealand HeraldBelfast Telegraph

Warren ends White House bid, leaving Biden and Sanders to fight for Democratic nod

Elizabeth Warren ended her presidential campaign on Thursday after concluding she had no realistic path to the Democratic nomination, leaving behind a two-man...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.