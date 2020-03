Nigeria: Anxiety Over Nigeria's Economy As Oil Prices Tumble Amid OPEC, Russia Failed Talks

In its 2020 budget, Nigeria pegged oil production at 2.18m barrel per day, with a price benchmark of $57 per barrel. The post Anxiety over Nigeria’s economy...

Saudi Arabia Aims For Additional Cuts As Oil Plunges Below $50 Faced with a slump in demand and plunging oil prices, OPEC’s top producer and de facto leader Saudi Arabia is asking members of the OPEC+ group to consider an...

OilPrice.com 1 week ago Also reported by • Bangkok Post