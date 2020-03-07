Nigeria: Kano Dethrone Emir Sanusi

[Vanguard] The Kano State government has on Monday, dethroned Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II.



Recent related news from verified sources Nigeria: Court Bars Kano Anti-Graft Agency From Investigating Emir Sanusi [Premium Times] A Federal High Court in Kano on Friday restrained the state's Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC) from investigating the Emir...

allAfrica.com 2 days ago



