Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Africa News > Kano govt set to name new Emir of Kano

Kano govt set to name new Emir of Kano

Premium Times Nigeria Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has concluded plan to instal one of the sons of late Emir Ado Bayero on the throne.

The post Kano govt set to name new Emir of Kano appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

BREAKING: Kano government appoints new emir to replace Sanusi

The appointment comes a few hours after the dethronement of the Kano emir, Muhammadu Sanusi. The post BREAKING: Kano government appoints new emir to replace...
Premium Times Nigeria

Nigeria: Court Bars Kano Anti-Graft Agency From Investigating Emir Sanusi

[Premium Times] A Federal High Court in Kano on Friday restrained the state's Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC) from investigating the Emir...
allAfrica.com


Tweets about this

maimcy

Maimuna Muhammad Babangida RT @PremiumTimesng: Kano govt set to name new Emir of Kano https://t.co/ZDfKHafSuL 41 minutes ago

Newsmongerng

News Monger Kano govt set to name new Emir of Kano https://t.co/F8zsm7VNH0 1 hour ago

introvert_king

SK Kano govt set to name new Emir of Kano https://t.co/bNpaNlFaoB https://t.co/31iLsAXezb 1 hour ago

dozenhost

Dozen Odedina Kano govt set to name new Emir of Kano https://t.co/etPVjjyZKR https://t.co/37TIpn7SkV 1 hour ago

newsacrosscom

Newsacross.com Kano govt set to name new Emir of Kano https://t.co/Wpv0u341vw https://t.co/BtZZBA8xcH 1 hour ago

isnotpolitics

Plain Facts Kano govt set to name new Emir of Kano https://t.co/2hWxWHQ9nb https://t.co/dZI5AahSgD 1 hour ago

NSEupdate

Nigeria Stock Exchange News Kano govt set to name new Emir of Kano #NSEUPDATE https://t.co/qsMeapbIxk 1 hour ago

PremiumTimesng

Premium Times Kano govt set to name new Emir of Kano https://t.co/ZDfKHafSuL 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.