Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Africa News > Cross River pushes for speedy hospital upgrade for health insurance takeoff

Cross River pushes for speedy hospital upgrade for health insurance takeoff

Premium Times Nigeria Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
The AyadeCare is expected to have at least one million enrollment at its flag off later this year.

The post Cross River pushes for speedy hospital upgrade for health insurance takeoff appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

OthukeAkpeli

Akpeli Othuke Cross River pushes for speedy hospital upgrade for health insurance takeoff https://t.co/AcFlVfuGQ2 https://t.co/MFrocYvEOj 1 week ago

DutableI

Dutable International Cross River pushes for speedy hospital upgrade for health insurance takeoff https://t.co/Fmhs6F9PGy https://t.co/5SmGXmaeWW 1 week ago

NaijaVoice_

Naija Voice Cross River pushes for speedy hospital upgrade for health insurance flag-off https://t.co/nzkGwlZqtu https://t.co/5raqMGDQ0d 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.