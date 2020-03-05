South Africa: We Bungled the Spanish Flu in 1918. History Mustn't Repeat Itself for COVID-19
Wednesday, 11 March 2020 () [The Conversation Africa] As the issue of repatriation of foreign nationals from China grabs the headlines in South Africa and elsewhere on the continent in the wake of the spread of COVID-19, there are some important lessons that can still be drawn from events 102 years ago in 1918 when an earlier epidemic, of so-called Spanish flu, arrived in the country.
