Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Africa News > Coronavirus spreads to more African nations

Coronavirus spreads to more African nations

Premium Times Nigeria Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
At least 21 nations have recorded cases.

The post Coronavirus spreads to more African nations appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Fans Banned at All Sporting Events in Italy Due to Coronavirus [Video]

Fans Banned at All Sporting Events in Italy Due to Coronavirus

Fans Banned at All Sporting Events in Italy Due to Coronavirus All sporting events in Italy will take place behind closed doors until at least April 3. Schools and universities will remain closed..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:03Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus spreads to 18 African nations, including Kenya and Ethiopia

Kenya, Ethiopia, Sudan and Guinea all confirmed their first cases of the new coronavirus on Friday, giving the disease a foothold in 18 countries on the African...
Reuters India

2021 Africa Cup of Nations: Caf postpones March qualifiers because of coronavirus

The Confederation of African Football postpones this month's 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers because of the coronavirus.
BBC News Also reported by •BBC SportSeattle Times

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.