No need to test Trump for coronavirus – White House doctor

Premium Times Nigeria Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
One of those in contact with Mr Trump, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Friday denied earlier reports that he tested positive to Covid-19,

The post No need to test Trump for coronavirus – White House doctor appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
News video: Trump Came In Contact With 2 People With Coronavirus

Trump Came In Contact With 2 People With Coronavirus 00:44

 Reuters reports that President Donald Trump has now come in contact with two people that have tested positive for coronavirus. Last weekend Trump dined with a group that included Fabio Wajngarten. He is Brazil’s communications secretary, who later tested positive for coronavirus. But Dr Sean P....

How GOP Senators Cotton, Scott Are Multitasking In Campaign Ad Run [Video]

How GOP Senators Cotton, Scott Are Multitasking In Campaign Ad Run

Republican Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas is up for reelection in November. According to Politico, he launched a typical pro-Trump, anti-Democrat TV ad this week. What was very atypical was that it..

After Being Bugged By The Press, Trump Takes Coronavirus Test [Video]

After Being Bugged By The Press, Trump Takes Coronavirus Test

It appears President Donald Trump has bowed to a certain amount of pressure from the press. According to Politico, Trump said in a White House press briefing that he has been tested for..

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump has not been tested for coronavirus - White House

U.S. President Donald Trump has not been tested for the coronavirus, the White House said on Monday, though at least two lawmakers with whom he has recently come...
Reuters

Trump has not been tested for coronavirus, White House says, despite indirect contact

Trump has not been tested for coronavirus despite a series of encounters with lawmakers who had contact with others who tested positive.
USATODAY.com

belmundo9

Zack RT @cmclymer: Donald Trump just stood at a podium in the Rose Garden and blatantly lied about Google developing a website that would screen… 3 seconds ago

legallynotpam

Pamela Tirado RT @jdawsey1: White House physician put out note last night saying Trump didn't need to take the coronavirus test. But Trump says at podium… 14 seconds ago

StacyMichelleB

Stacy Michelle Barrington RT @CraigRozniecki: "White House doctor says President Trump does not need coronavirus test" - https://t.co/rxyCP3yG8F 1 minute ago

LauraHennesse11

Laura Hennessey 🆘✍️ RT @girlsreallyrule: Trump just admitted to the press that he took the coronavirus test last night at the same time his doctor sent out thi… 1 minute ago

AvocadoJonez

Avocado Jonez RT @kaitlancollins: Trump announces he took the coronavirus test last night, which is when his doctor sent a memo saying he didn't need one. 1 minute ago

ready2begin

Chris Solberg RT @CNNnewsroom: President Trump is "a walking, talking, tweeting health hazard at this point,” CNN national security analyst @sam_vinograd… 1 minute ago

