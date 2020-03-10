No need to test Trump for coronavirus – White House doctor

Zack RT @cmclymer: Donald Trump just stood at a podium in the Rose Garden and blatantly lied about Google developing a website that would screen… 3 seconds ago Pamela Tirado RT @jdawsey1: White House physician put out note last night saying Trump didn't need to take the coronavirus test. But Trump says at podium… 14 seconds ago Stacy Michelle Barrington RT @CraigRozniecki: "White House doctor says President Trump does not need coronavirus test" - https://t.co/rxyCP3yG8F 1 minute ago Laura Hennessey 🆘✍️ RT @girlsreallyrule: Trump just admitted to the press that he took the coronavirus test last night at the same time his doctor sent out thi… 1 minute ago Avocado Jonez RT @kaitlancollins: Trump announces he took the coronavirus test last night, which is when his doctor sent a memo saying he didn't need one. 1 minute ago Chris Solberg RT @CNNnewsroom: President Trump is "a walking, talking, tweeting health hazard at this point,” CNN national security analyst @sam_vinograd… 1 minute ago