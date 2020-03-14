South Africa: Coronavirus Outbreak Declared a National Disaster
Monday, 16 March 2020 () [SAnews.gov.za] President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced a raft of unprecedented interventions to curb the spread of COVID-19 in South Africa, including closing schools from Wednesday, closing 35 ports of entry and imposing a travel ban on foreign nationals from countries hardest hit by the Coronavirus pandemic.
