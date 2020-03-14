Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Africa News > South Africa: Coronavirus Outbreak Declared a National Disaster

South Africa: Coronavirus Outbreak Declared a National Disaster

allAfrica.com Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
[SAnews.gov.za] President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced a raft of unprecedented interventions to curb the spread of COVID-19 in South Africa, including closing schools from Wednesday, closing 35 ports of entry and imposing a travel ban on foreign nationals from countries hardest hit by the Coronavirus pandemic.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus cases in India reach 107, Maharashtra reports 31 cases | Oneindia News

Coronavirus cases in India reach 107, Maharashtra reports 31 cases | Oneindia News 03:28

 THE NUMBER OF CORONAVIRUS CASES IN THE COUNTRY REACHED 107 TODAY, WITH MAHARASHTRA HAVING THE HIGHEST NUMBER OF CASES -- 31. MOST OF THE 14 NEW CASES ARE FROM THE STATE. 270 PASSENGERS OF A DUBAI-BOUND EMIRATES FLIGHT WERE OFFLOADED AT THE KOCHI AIRPORT IN KERALA TODAY SHORTLY BEFORE TAKEOFF AFTER A...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus: Mumbai police bans all tours as cases in Maharashtra spike to 31| Oneindia News [Video]

Coronavirus: Mumbai police bans all tours as cases in Maharashtra spike to 31| Oneindia News

MUMBAI POLICE HAVE ISSUED AN ORDER PROHIBITING TOURS INVOLVING A GROUP OF PEOPLE TRAVELLING TOGETHER TO A FOREIGN OR DOMESTIC DESTINATION BY PRIVATE OPERATORS AFTER THE NO. OF CASES IN THE STATE..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:30Published
All Schools Closed, Religious Festivals Cancelled In Senegal As Coronavirus Spreads [Video]

All Schools Closed, Religious Festivals Cancelled In Senegal As Coronavirus Spreads

Senegal’s president on Saturday ordered all schools and universities closed for the next three weeks. According to Reuters, Senegal President Macky Sall also cancelled religious festivals in..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published

Recent related news from verified sources

South Africa: Coronavirus National State of Disaster - 'Fortune Favours the Prepared Mind'

[Daily Maverick] A letter to the people of South Africa from the desk of the President, in the wake of his announcement on Sunday 15 March of extensive measures...
allAfrica.com

Endeavour Mining says production and operations running smoothly in West Africa despite coronavirus outbreak

Endeavour Mining Corporation (TSE:EDV) (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) told shareholders Monday that production and operations at its mines in West Africa are running as normal...
Proactive Investors Also reported by •Zee News

Tweets about this

diskifans

DISKIFANS #CoronaVirusSA The South African Football Association (SAFA) has finally suspended all football activities over cor… https://t.co/KLS9Rg6J3U 2 minutes ago

whthome

Dr. Wolfgang H Thome https://t.co/qdX8HFfvFr – Coronavirus outbreak: Botswana closes 12 border crossings with South Africa! https://t.co/drtwIueT8n 7 minutes ago

TheeLotus

Coronavirus COVID-19🇳🇦🇿🇦 RT @NewEraNewspaper: JUST IN: South Africa’s home affairs minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi just announced that they would close five of the sev… 8 minutes ago

channelafrica1

Channel Africa Athletics South Africa has postponed, with immediate effect, all athletics events in the country at all levels for… https://t.co/4uX2cewAPA 8 minutes ago

Bhadumza

Tumišo Semenya RT @KickOffMagazine: Orlando Pirates development director Augusto Palacios has closed his own academy due to the coronavirus outbreak and r… 9 minutes ago

travelcomments

Seb (travelcomments) Coronavirus outbreak: Botswana closes 12 border crossings with South Africa! https://t.co/BLvt6jCHAh #travelling… https://t.co/2mKXQvnIAX 13 minutes ago

Ghanasoccernet

Ghanasoccernet.com South Africa FA finally suspends all football activities over coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/D0ax54OeGD https://t.co/KE0Ff3L1ZM 16 minutes ago

BTonhodzayi

Beatrice Tonhodzayi RT @StarFMNews: #NewsAlert: Limpopo confirms first case of coronavirus as the outbreak continues to spread across South Africa. @StarfmZi… 17 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.