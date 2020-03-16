Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Africa News > Ghana bans cluster gatherings in churches, mosques as COVID-19 cases increase

Ghana bans cluster gatherings in churches, mosques as COVID-19 cases increase

Premium Times Nigeria Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
The president further directed that all schools, including universities and basic schools, be closed down from Monday.

The post Ghana bans cluster gatherings in churches, mosques as COVID-19 cases increase appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Ghana: Ghana Bans Cluster Gatherings in Churches, Mosques

[Premium Times] Ghana moved swiftly to ban mass cluster gatherings, including prayer sessions in mosques and churches, as the country's number of infected cases...
allAfrica.com


Tweets about this

CDDWestAfrica

CDD West Africa #Ghana bans cluster gatherings in churches, mosques as COVID-19 cases increase https://t.co/WUiVPMlElP via… https://t.co/SRKaRbojst 7 minutes ago

sijuade4

sijuade Ghana Bans Cluster Gatherings In Churches, As COVID-19 Cases Increase https://t.co/TVKeWSBD8I https://t.co/6EsaMKYhyj 35 minutes ago

TheOceanBoy1

TheOceanBoy RT @PremiumTimesng: Ghana bans cluster gatherings in churches, mosques as COVID-19 cases increase https://t.co/pX1IhrdpHC 40 minutes ago

mrdasar

ABDULAHI DASAR Ghana: Ghana Bans Cluster Gatherings in Churches, Mosques https://t.co/UqnWrhpEUu 1 hour ago

AfricanPeacemag

African Peace Ghana: Ghana Bans Cluster Gatherings in Churches, Mosques https://t.co/djQYtxH7s4 1 hour ago

Mumera22

Alois RT @NigeriaNewsdesk: Ghana bans cluster gatherings in churches, mosques as coronavirus cases increase https://t.co/7FFEna5y3g 2 hours ago

batatv_ng

BataTV Africa 🌚 Ghana bans cluster gatherings in churches, mosques as COVID-19 cases increase https://t.co/P5pCnqkv9e 2 hours ago

dee_sauce

Doyin RT @NigeriaNewsdesk: Ghana bans cluster gatherings in churches, mosques as coronavirus cases increase https://t.co/eC4ifIc6QY 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.