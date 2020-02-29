Coronavirus: State of emergency declared in parts of Australia

NASA will be unable to command Voyager 2 for almost one year CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA — Starting early this month, Voyager 2 will stop receiving commands from NASA, the space agency announced in a news release on March 5. This is because the transmitter that..

Coronavirus Update: FDA Approves Testing For Virus In New York State



Washington State has declared a state of emergency after reporting the first person to die of the deadly virus in the United States. This comes as the FDA approved testing for the virus in New York.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 01:44 Published 2 weeks ago