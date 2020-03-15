Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Africa News > Tanzania: Tanzania Confirms First Coronavirus Case

Tanzania: Tanzania Confirms First Coronavirus Case

allAfrica.com Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
[Monitor] The ministry of health on March 16, announced the first coronavirus case in Tanzania.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Published < > Embed
News video: First Coronavirus Case Reported In Baltimore City

First Coronavirus Case Reported In Baltimore City 03:26

 Baltimore officials have confirmed the city's first case of coronavirus.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Latest: First Case Reported In Denton County, 3 Additional In Dallas County [Video]

Coronavirus Latest: First Case Reported In Denton County, 3 Additional In Dallas County

Denton County reported its first presumptive positive case of COVID-19. Three more cases were also reported in Dallas County on Sunday.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:36Published
Baltimore City Officials Hold Presser On First Coronavirus Case [Video]

Baltimore City Officials Hold Presser On First Coronavirus Case

Baltimore City Officials Hold Presser On First Coronavirus Case

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 20:22Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Sudan: First Coronavirus Case Confirmed As Khartoum Man Dies

[Radio Dabanga] Khartoum -Sudan's Federal Ministry of Health has confirmed the first case of coronavirus (Covid-19) after a man in his 50s died in the capital...
allAfrica.com Also reported by •Reuters IndiaSeattle TimesNew Zealand HeraldReutersBelfast TelegraphSBSDelawareonline

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Mawunya_

Kelvin M. Ashong RT @Mawunya_: Breaking news: Tanzania confirms first case of coronavirus. Patient travelled from Belgium #COVID19Ghana #HighRiskCovid19 #Co… 58 seconds ago

Informer_ke

The Informer Tanzania confirms first case of COVID-19 https://t.co/MtSvAyq0L3 58 seconds ago

Mawunya_

Kelvin M. Ashong RT @Mawunya_: Breaking news: Tanzania confirms first case of coronavirus. Patient travelled from Belgium #coronavirusupdates https://t.co/6… 1 minute ago

Mawunya_

Kelvin M. Ashong Breaking news: Tanzania confirms first case of coronavirus. Patient travelled from Belgium #COVID19Ghana… https://t.co/uhejGxXHyR 1 minute ago

jaykiluu

Jay kiluu RT @NationBreaking: TANZANIA CONFIRMS first case of coronavirus; Health ministry says the 46-year-old woman returned yesterday from Belgium… 2 minutes ago

KamwaroMuhindi

kennedy kamwaro muhindi RT @KamemeTvKenya: UPDATES : Tanzania confirms its first case of coronavirus; says patient, a 46-year-old Tanzanian woman, arrived to the c… 3 minutes ago

MhangoJim

James Mhango RT @awamisammy: Tanzania confirms its first case of #Coronavirus. The patient is 46 year-old Tanzanian lady, who arrived in the country y… 3 minutes ago

Mawunya_

Kelvin M. Ashong Breaking news: Tanzania confirms first case of coronavirus. Patient travelled from Belgium #coronavirusupdates https://t.co/6W5KpKGEYU 4 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.