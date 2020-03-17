Global  

Coronavirus: Taskforce to decide on travel bans as Nigeria confirms third Covid-19 case

Premium Times Nigeria Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
The committee is expected to decide whether the government should ban flights into Nigeria from high-risk countries or gathering at social activities and festivals.

The post Coronavirus: Taskforce to decide on travel bans as Nigeria confirms third Covid-19 case appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
Nigeria: Third Case of Coronavirus Confirmed in Lagos

[Vanguard] The Lagos State Ministry of Health has confirmed that there is yet another case of the ravaging coronavirus in Lagos, Nigeria.
allAfrica.com Also reported by •Premium Times Nigeria

Coronavirus: More cases suspected in Nigeria as Lagos conducts fresh tests

The Lagos government said it would commence the contact tracing of passengers on the British Airways flight the third confirmed case of the novel coronavirus...
Premium Times Nigeria


