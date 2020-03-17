Coronavirus: Taskforce to decide on travel bans as Nigeria confirms third Covid-19 case

Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )





The committee is expected to decide whether the government should ban flights into Nigeria from high-risk countries or gathering at social activities and festivals.


