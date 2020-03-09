Global  

Coronavirus: Queen Elizabeth cancels parties, heads to Windsor Castle

Premium Times Nigeria Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Queen Elizabeth will carry out a number of small duties at Buckingham Palace in the next few days before she heads to Windsor.

The post Coronavirus: Queen Elizabeth cancels parties, heads to Windsor Castle appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
News video: Coronavirus is Not the Reason Queen Elizabeth Left Buckingham Palace; Here’s Why She Did

Coronavirus is Not the Reason Queen Elizabeth Left Buckingham Palace; Here’s Why She Did 01:06

 Queen Elizabeth left Buckingham Palace this last weekend and retreated to one of her other estates, Windsor Castle. And although some may think Her Majesty was perhaps leaving London to social distance herself because of Coronavirus, think again. Veuer’s Susana Victoria Perez has more.

Queen Elizabeth avoiding shaking hands after Coronavirus outbreak [Video]

Queen Elizabeth avoiding shaking hands after Coronavirus outbreak

Queen Elizabeth has reportedly decided not to shake hands with people at public events following the Coronavirus outbreak.

The Queen Makes This Sweet Gesture for Meghan [Video]

The Queen Makes This Sweet Gesture for Meghan

The Queen might be disappointed that Prince Harry has stepped down from his duties, but she is still trying to keep the communication alive. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm reports.

UK's Queen Elizabeth cancels parties, heads to Windsor Castle over coronavirus

Britain's Queen Elizabeth canceled her annual garden parties and will leave London for Windsor Castle earlier than planned because of the coronavirus outbreak,...
Queen Elizabeth cancels parties, heads to Windsor Castle over coronavirus

Britain's Queen Elizabeth cancelled her annual garden parties and will leave London for Windsor Castle earlier than planned because of the coronavirus outbreak,...
