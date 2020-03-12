Global  

Coronavirus cases surpass 200,000 worldwide — Johns Hopkins

Premium Times Nigeria Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
The leading public health institution has continued to track cases of the ferocious virus worldwide, as countries impose lockdowns and isolation.

Germany reports more than 2,000 coronavirus cases: Johns Hopkins University

There are now 2,078 coronavirus cases in Germany, statistics from the Johns Hopkins University showed on Thursday.
Coronavirus cases top 200,000 worldwide, death toll passes 8,000

The total number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus worldwide has now surpassed 200,000, according to Johns Hopkins University, while the death toll has...
