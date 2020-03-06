COVID-19 in Africa: fewer cases so far, and more preparation needed
Wednesday, 18 March 2020 () The novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, recently declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation, has taken the world by surprise. The good news is that tremendous scientific and technological advances have permitted scientists to understand a lot about this virus in a short amount of time. Within just two months of the first case, […]
The post COVID-19 in Africa: fewer cases so far, and more preparation needed appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
Meet the junior doctor who has cut through all the fog to bring you his no-nonsense video guide on everything you need to know about coronavirus. Cardiologist Dr Dominic Pimenta, 32, said was fed up of..
Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 02:40Published
Tweets about this
Oyèkún!é Oyědùn RT @TC_Africa: Despite the rapid advances made on the coronavirus, scientists don’t yet fully understand its transmission route, although p… 17 minutes ago