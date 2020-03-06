Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Africa News > COVID-19 in Africa: fewer cases so far, and more preparation needed

COVID-19 in Africa: fewer cases so far, and more preparation needed

Premium Times Nigeria Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
The novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, recently declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation, has taken the world by surprise. The good news is that tremendous scientific and technological advances have permitted scientists to understand a lot about this virus in a short amount of time. Within just two months of the first case, […]

The post COVID-19 in Africa: fewer cases so far, and more preparation needed appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

A no-nonsense video guide on the coronavirus [Video]

A no-nonsense video guide on the coronavirus

Meet the junior doctor who has cut through all the fog to bring you his no-nonsense video guide on everything you need to know about coronavirus. Cardiologist Dr Dominic Pimenta, 32, said was fed up of..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 02:40Published

Tweets about this

mytymtwitz

Oyèkún!é Oyědùn RT @TC_Africa: Despite the rapid advances made on the coronavirus, scientists don’t yet fully understand its transmission route, although p… 17 minutes ago

JoMulhern1

JoAnn Mulhern RT @Phyllisnudgeccm: COVID-19 in Africa: fewer cases so far, and more preparation needed https://t.co/2fByGCuKBm via @TC_Africa 21 minutes ago

pietvM1

TSHEPO MODISE RT @News24: #Covid19inAfrica: fewer cases so far, and more preparation needed | #CoronavirusAfrica https://t.co/GmS9GoaArf https://t.co/TY… 24 minutes ago

iam_sheyman

ᴏɢᴜɴʟᴜᴍᴀᴅᴇ sᴇʏɪ• RT @PremiumTimesng: COVID-19 in Africa: fewer cases so far, and more preparation needed https://t.co/O0lkCRZ2oe https://t.co/hJ1RAPWU2i 1 hour ago

Phyllisnudgeccm

Phyllis Webster COVID-19 in Africa: fewer cases so far, and more preparation needed https://t.co/2fByGCuKBm via @TC_Africa 1 hour ago

_TCglobal

Conversation Global Despite the rapid advances made on the coronavirus, scientists don’t yet fully understand its transmission route, a… https://t.co/oYCcm4bGtv 2 hours ago

News24

News24 #Covid19inAfrica: fewer cases so far, and more preparation needed | #CoronavirusAfrica https://t.co/GmS9GoaArf https://t.co/TYB6ZJOCKa 2 hours ago

TimesLIVE

Times LIVE “I am running at a loss now because I had stocked up, but since Monday people coming in are fewer.” https://t.co/qcoWZ1Fug0 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.