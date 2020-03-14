Global  

Africa: Africa/Global - Coronavirus Updates

allAfrica.com Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
[AfricaFocus] On March 15, President Ramaphosa of South Africa declared coronavirus to be a national disaster, and a Science magazine report from Cape Town called the virus a "ticking timebomb" for the African continent. African countries gained a window of opportunity in which to hold off the onslaught, thanks to their relative isolation from international air traffic and their smart preparations based on experience with Ebola. But it appears this window may now be closing.
