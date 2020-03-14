Africa: Africa/Global - Coronavirus Updates

Thursday, 19 March 2020 () [AfricaFocus] On March 15, President Ramaphosa of South Africa declared coronavirus to be a national disaster, and a Science magazine report from Cape Town called the virus a "ticking timebomb" for the African continent. African countries gained a window of opportunity in which to hold off the onslaught, thanks to their relative isolation from international air traffic and their smart preparations based on experience with Ebola. But it appears this window may now be closing.
The World Health Organization has warned of the risk that COVID-19 could overwhelm strained public health systems in sub-Saharan Africa.