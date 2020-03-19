Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Africa News > Catherine Hamlin, Pioneering Doctor Who Treated Childbirth Injury, Dies at 96

Catherine Hamlin, Pioneering Doctor Who Treated Childbirth Injury, Dies at 96

NYTimes.com Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Dr. Hamlin developed reconstructive surgery techniques to treat tens of thousands of women across Ethiopia.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.