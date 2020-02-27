Ontario Liberal Party front-runner Steven Del Duca wants protected land to save his private pool

CBC News has learned that Steven Del Duca and his wife want the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority to hand over a section of protected public land to save a new inground pool they've built.

