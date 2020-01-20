Global  

Ukraine pledges help for airline compensation for Iran plane crash victims

CP24 Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Ukraine's ambassador to Canada says his government will help Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne secure compensation from Ukraine International Airlines for the families of all those killed on Flight 752, including 57 Canadians.
