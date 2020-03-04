Global  

Province will not renew $1M in funding to cut waitlists at rape crisis centres

CP24 Wednesday, 4 March 2020
Two weeks before International Women’s Day, a network of sexual assault centres across Ontario received news that additional funding provided by the PC government to help reduce waitlists for counselling services will not be renewed.
