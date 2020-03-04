Province will not renew $1M in funding to cut waitlists at rape crisis centres Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Two weeks before International Women’s Day, a network of sexual assault centres across Ontario received news that additional funding provided by the PC government to help reduce waitlists for counselling services will not be renewed. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Camy Cul RT @ruthmkb: #DougFraud govt is NOT #ForThePeople. At least not for the sick, not for the poor, not for the abused and not for the women. I… 16 minutes ago Diane Beaulieu RT @SAVISofHalton: In Halton, wait times have been reduced from 10 months to five months. Province will not renew $1M in funding to cut wai… 42 minutes ago Michau van Speyk RT @CP24: Province will not renew $1M in funding to cut waitlists at rape crisis centres https://t.co/f3zHO6zyPZ https://t.co/HTFVjDGx0v 58 minutes ago David I.W. RT @680NEWS: Devastating news for 42 rape crisis centres across the province who learned the Ford government will not renew $1 million in f… 1 hour ago