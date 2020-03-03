Hamilton police ID victim of fatal shooting in Stoney Creek

Elaine RT @AM900CHML: UPDATED: Hamilton police say two people who were killed and two others who were injured in a shooting at a bar in the city e… 4 hours ago Peter Llewellyn A CityHousing Hamilton Tenant Victims of double fatal Hamilton shooting had just attended memorial for murder victim: police |… https://t.co/pgz6v9LFgB 5 hours ago UberX Ridepimping RT @globalnewsto: UPDATED: Hamilton police say two people who were killed and two others who were injured in a shooting at a bar in the cit… 6 hours ago Patrick Rumsey RT @am640: UPDATED: Hamilton police say two people who were killed and two others who were injured in a shooting at a bar in the city early… 6 hours ago Jennifer Basa RT @Reporter_Ryan: UPDATED: Hamilton police say two people who were killed and two others who were injured in a shooting at a bar in the ci… 6 hours ago Ryan Rocca UPDATED: Hamilton police say two people who were killed and two others who were injured in a shooting at a bar in t… https://t.co/GGQXprsmNB 6 hours ago 640 Toronto UPDATED: Hamilton police say two people who were killed and two others who were injured in a shooting at a bar in t… https://t.co/dcht0DhpuU 6 hours ago 900 CHML UPDATED: Hamilton police say two people who were killed and two others who were injured in a shooting at a bar in t… https://t.co/71qwiYWE5K 6 hours ago