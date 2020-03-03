Warren Buffett's company bails on Saguenay LNG project due to 'Canadian political context'

Mike RT @PierrePoilievre: World’s most famous investor pulls $4 billion from Canada because of “political instability”. That is the reason inves… 13 seconds ago White Whirlwind Buffalo Woman RT @lulex: Warren Buffett's company bails on Saguenay LNG project because of 'Canadian political context,' promoter says https://t.co/qc2We… 44 seconds ago Dan Tall RT @GasPriceWizard: Further evidence that there IS a cost to blocking pipelines and permitting obstruction of critical energy infrastructur… 2 minutes ago clearlynotpc RT @CanadaAction: Warren Buffett's company bails on Saguenay LNG project in Quebec due to 'Canadian political context' https://t.co/tjwUfY… 2 minutes ago Louisette Lanteigne 🌎✌️⚖️♥️ Warren Buffett's company bails on Saguenay LNG project because of 'Canadian political context,' promoter says https://t.co/qc2WesBPC0 2 minutes ago Mike RT @kpac_15: And more foreign investment turns and runs like Hell from this Trudeau Liberal dumpster fire When the***is 🇨🇦 going to wak… 6 minutes ago