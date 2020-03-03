Global  

Warren Buffett's company bails on Saguenay LNG project due to 'Canadian political context'

CBC.ca Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Warren Buffett's investment company Berkshire Hathaway has decided last minute not to invest $4 billion in a liquid natural gas (LNG) plant by the Saguenay port.
