Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Americas News > Kahnawake rail blockade will come down today, Mohawk council says

Kahnawake rail blockade will come down today, Mohawk council says

CBC.ca Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
The rail blockade will be dismantled today in Kahnawake, nearly a month after it was erected in support of Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs in British Columbia.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Blockade on CP Rail tracks in Kahnawake comes down after more than three weeks

A blockade in the Mohawk community of Kahnawake that has halted rail traffic south of Montreal for more than three weeks has been dismantled.
CP24

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.