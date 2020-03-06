Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Americas News > Ontario Liberals to pick new leader to succeed Kathleen Wynne

Ontario Liberals to pick new leader to succeed Kathleen Wynne

CP24 Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Ontario Liberals will gather this weekend to select their new leader, a person who will face the daunting task of whipping a decimated party back into fighting form in time for an election just over two years away.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

What you need to know as Ontario Liberals choose a new leader after 2018 election blowout

Ontario's beleaguered Liberals will choose a new leader today as the party looks to rebound from a devastating election and rebuild ahead of the next one in...
CBC.ca

Liberals meet in Mississauga to select new leader Saturday afternoon

Several thousand Ontario Liberal delegates are in Mississauga waiting to hear the first-ballot results of their leadership election Sunday, with Wynne-era...
CP24

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CanadaOooh

Oooh, Canada ! #onpoli #FordisFailing #FraudNation #VoteFordOut2022 However difficult it will be for Ontario Liberals and their n… https://t.co/7loLiVKgLy 13 minutes ago

HaydnWatters

Haydn Watters Good morning 👋 from Mississauga, where Ontario Liberals have gathered to pick a new leader. 6 candidates are vying… https://t.co/6Hw2oGHCbM 22 minutes ago

KyleHarrietha

Kyle Harrietha RT @robertbenzie: .⁦@OntLiberal⁩ delegates will pick a new leader today in Mississauga. The ⁦@TorontoStar⁩ will have complete coverage all… 30 minutes ago

TorontoStar

Toronto Star It’s D-Day for Ontario Liberals — as in Steve Del Duca. Members of the former governing party will choose a new lea… https://t.co/xtAzUqSvA6 52 minutes ago

StCatStandard

The St. Catharines Standard Ontario Liberals set to pick Del Duca as leader https://t.co/xuNbGKi44I 2 hours ago

robertbenzie

Robert Benzie .⁦@OntLiberal⁩ delegates will pick a new leader today in Mississauga. The ⁦@TorontoStar⁩ will have complete coverag… https://t.co/4QXgGRre6g 2 hours ago

dandundas

dan nolan RT @TheSpec: It's D-Day for Ontario Liberals — as in Del Duca. https://t.co/FeoIBtjH8J 7 hours ago

MEEKSVS

Michau van Speyk RT @robertbenzie: NEW: @OntLiberal leadership convention delegates poised to elect @StevenDelDuca as leader. #onpoli https://t.co/M7Ep51Ey… 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.