B.C. port authorities preparing for arrival of Grand Princess cruise ship currently under quarantine

CBC.ca Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
The Grand Princess, which is currently under quarantine measures off the coast of California, is scheduled to arrive in Vancouver on April 2 and the capital city on April 3.
News video: Coronavirus Update: 21 Passengers, Crew Members Aboard Cruise Ship Test Positive For Virus

Coronavirus Update: 21 Passengers, Crew Members Aboard Cruise Ship Test Positive For Virus 02:39

 Nearly 3,500 people are trapped on board a cruise ship due to coronavirus concerns. Twenty-one people tested positive for the virus so far; CBSN New York's Jessica Moore reports.

21 people test positive for coronavirus on Grand Princess [Video]21 people test positive for coronavirus on Grand Princess

US officials say 21 people have tested positive for coronavirus on the Grand Princess, which is being held off San Francisco with 3,500 people on board, including 140 Britons. US vice president Mike..

CPS Worker Tests Positive For COVID-19: Full News Conference [Video]CPS Worker Tests Positive For COVID-19: Full News Conference

A woman who works closely with "medically fragile" special needs students at a Chicago Public School has tested positive for the coronavirus. She had recently traveled on the Grand Princess cruise..

'Same blunders': Does California cruise ship risk a repeat of 'failed' Japan coronavirus quarantine?

More than 3,500 people are stuck in their rooms on the Grand Princess cruise ship off the coast of California as the ship awaits coronavirus results.
USATODAY.com

Grand Princess Cruise Ship Awaits Coronavirus Results as California Braces

More than 3,500 people are aboard the ship, which will dock at a noncommercial port this weekend. “We will be testing everyone,” Vice President Mike Pence...
NYTimes.com


