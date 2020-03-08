Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Americas News > What happens if a case of coronavirus emerges at a Canadian school?

What happens if a case of coronavirus emerges at a Canadian school?

CBC.ca Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
No cases of the coronavirus have yet emerged in elementary or secondary schools in Canada, but it's certainly possible that a student or teacher could become infected. CBC News looks at the ramifications if a case of COVID-19 materializes in a Canadian school.  
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Published < > Embed
News video: Schools in Osceola, Wisconsin to cancel classes Tuesday after confirmed case of coronavirus

Schools in Osceola, Wisconsin to cancel classes Tuesday after confirmed case of coronavirus 02:35

 The Osceola School District says schools will be closed Tuesday over coronavirus concerns.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Currys Buy Meals For 1000s Of Oakland Kids During COVID-19 School Closures [Video]

Currys Buy Meals For 1000s Of Oakland Kids During COVID-19 School Closures

Steph and Ayesya Curry have stepped up to help the thousands of Oakland kids affected by school closures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 00:58Published
Pewaukee's trip to state canceled by WIAA amid coronavirus concerns [Video]

Pewaukee's trip to state canceled by WIAA amid coronavirus concerns

Girls basketball players in Pewaukee have been left disappointed after coronavirus concerns caused their state tournament to be canceled.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 02:11Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Shoreham-Wading River cancels school districtwide over coronavirus concerns Â 

Shoreham-Wading River School District canceledÂ classes todayÂ due to a potential case of coronavirus with a high school staff member's spouse, the district...
Newsday Also reported by •bizjournals

Coronavirus LIVE updates as Tamworth school and care home closed with new cases across Midlands

A Tamworth school has closed after a confirmed coronavirus case and the first case has emerged in Wolverhampton
Tamworth Herald Also reported by •Daily Record

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NDevito1

Nick DeVito RT @CT_Bergstrom: International arrivals in O'Hare. This is what happens when you try to spin #COVID19 #coronavirus as a foreign threat an… 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.