The Trudeau government is set to introduce legislation Monday amending the Criminal Code to ban conversion therapy, a controversial practice that aims to change the sexual orientation, gender identity or expression of LGBTQ people.

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Canada seeks to ban LGBTQ conversion therapy The Canadian federal government introduced new legislation on Monday to criminalize LGBTQ conversion therapy, as Justin Trudeau's Liberal government moves to...

Reuters 5 hours ago





Tweets about this Maria Luna Celeste RT @KelethDragon: Federal government prepares to introduce nationwide conversion therapy ban | CBC News https://t.co/HS0TF4Pmuo 1 hour ago Tim O'Loan This just makes my normal day... just a really really good day!Federal government prepares to introduce nationwide… https://t.co/CEzLLsBpFo 2 hours ago LesbianStyle Federal government prepares to introduce nationwide conversion therapy ban | CBC News https://t.co/JxWGBbq3X1 2 hours ago Cassandra Bruni Federal government prepares to introduce nationwide conversion therapy ban https://t.co/SYQE1h9W0U 2 hours ago KarrotKryptonite RT @cbcnewsbc: Federal government prepares to introduce nationwide conversion therapy ban https://t.co/9Y1FOcaC2L 2 hours ago mari1712 Federal government prepares to introduce nationwide conversion therapy ban https://t.co/mHzS1ERCD5 https://t.co/j389br3Syo 4 hours ago Judy RT @JimNeill3: Federal government prepares to introduce nationwide conversion therapy ban https://t.co/ahdE4FpN80 - I seldom say this, but… 4 hours ago Marcos Arellano Federal government prepares to introduce nationwide conversion therapy ban | CBC News https://t.co/iFzIg6h8H4 4 hours ago