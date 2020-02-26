Global  

'Absolutely not': Kalen Schlatter testifies he didn't kill Tess Richey at Toronto murder trial

CBC.ca Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Accused killer Kalen Schlatter started testifying in his own defence Monday at his first-degree murder trial in the death of Toronto woman Tess Richey, and told the jury that she was alive the last time he saw her.
