Tory in London for two-day trade mission

CP24 Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Mayor John Tory is in London today as part of trade mission aimed at encouraging “investment and job growth in Toronto.”
Tweets about this

PredestinCo

Predestin-Jones Trading and Transport Co. RT @CANZUKnews: Toronto Mayor @JohnTory is in London for a two-day trade mission this week. 🇬🇧🇨🇦 #CANZUK https://t.co/xn4cxlsZ2E 5 hours ago

OrlandoOttley

Nathaniel Orlando Ottley RT @CP24: Tory in London for two-day trade mission https://t.co/CBjS9JvXBO https://t.co/A0ByZZ0aGX 5 days ago

OrlandoOttley

Nathaniel Orlando Ottley RT @CP24: Tory defends decision to lead trade mission to London amid growing concerns over COVID-19 https://t.co/KT2XkgKmKv https://t.co/gQ… 5 days ago

CP24

CP24 Tory defends decision to lead trade mission to London amid growing concerns over COVID-19 https://t.co/KT2XkgKmKv https://t.co/gQKE7r0Bva 6 days ago

CANZUKnews

CANZUK News Toronto Mayor @JohnTory is in London for a two-day trade mission this week. 🇬🇧🇨🇦 #CANZUK https://t.co/xn4cxlsZ2E 6 days ago

