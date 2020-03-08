Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Americas News > Plane carrying Canadians from Grand Princess cruise ship arrives in Canada

Plane carrying Canadians from Grand Princess cruise ship arrives in Canada

CP24 Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
A plane carrying Canadians who were on a cruise ship with a cluster of novel coronavirus cases arrived back in Canada this morning.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published < > Embed
News video: Grand Princess cruise ship to disembark in Oakland

Grand Princess cruise ship to disembark in Oakland 01:28

 The Grand Princess cruise ship currently stranded off the California coast due to a coronavirus outbreak is expected to dock as early as Monday (March 9) at a port in Oakland. Gloria Tso reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Passengers leave Grand Princess cruise ship after Covid-19 outbreak [Video]Passengers leave Grand Princess cruise ship after Covid-19 outbreak

Passengers on board the beleaguered Grand Princess cruise ship have left the Covid-19-hit vessel for a period of recovery and quarantine on land.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:09Published

Virus-hit cruise ship approaches California dock [Video]Virus-hit cruise ship approaches California dock

The Grand Princess cruise ship approaches the Port of Oakland, California to begin disembarking some passengers after a coronavirus outbreak on the vessel.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:55Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Canada to repatriate passengers from virus-hit Grand Princess cruise ship

Canada has secured a plane to repatriate its citizens onboard the Grand Princess cruise ship that is due to dock in California after cases of the new coronavirus...
Reuters

Coronavirus cruise passenger misses cancer treatment due to quarantine

One passenger evacuated from the Grand Princess cruise ship said she was due to undergo chemotherapy for her stage four neuroendocrine cancer on Tuesday, but is...
CBS News Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldIndependentBBC News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.