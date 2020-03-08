Global  

7 new cases of COVID-19 infection identified in B.C.

CBC.ca Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Seven more people in B.C. have tested posted for the novel coronavirus, including two health-care workers at Lynn Valley Care Centre, B.C.'s provincial health officer has announced.
 With the coronavirus cases in New York doubling in the last 24 hours, Gov. Andrew Cuomo has declared a state of emergency to unlock certain government powers to handle the outbreak - but testing kits remain in tight supply.

