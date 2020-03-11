Global  

WestJet freezes hiring, discretionary spending as coronavirus curbs air travel

CBC.ca Wednesday, 11 March 2020
WestJet has frozen discretionary spending and hiring as it deals with the fallout of coronavirus, which has dramatically curtailed air travel worldwide.
News video: Travel Expert Gives Tips Amid Coronavirus

Travel Expert Gives Tips Amid Coronavirus 05:29

 A travel expert addresses the uncertainties surrounding air travel during the coronavirus outbreak, including updates on travel restrictions and if now is the right time to book flights for a later date.

