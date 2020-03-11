Global  

New Brunswick reports first presumptive COVID-19 case

CP24 Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
New Brunswick public health officials are reporting the province's first presumptive case of COVID-19.
News video: Coronavirus Latest: UT Arlington Student Tests Positive, Plano Reports First Presumptive Case

Coronavirus Latest: UT Arlington Student Tests Positive, Plano Reports First Presumptive Case 00:54

 A University of Texas at Arlington student tested positive for COVID-19, according to the school's president. A patient in Dallas County also is leaving the hospital in "great shape."

