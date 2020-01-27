Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Americas News > Quebec government under fire for ignoring COVID-19 impact in new budget

Quebec government under fire for ignoring COVID-19 impact in new budget

CBC.ca Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Premier François Legault defended his government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, one day after tabling a budget that is free of measures to deal with the outbreak and forecasts it will have little impact on Quebec's economic growth.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: All Schools, CÉGEPs & Universities In Quebec Are Closing For 2 Weeks Due To COVID-19

All Schools, CÉGEPs & Universities In Quebec Are Closing For 2 Weeks Due To COVID-19 00:32

 The Ministry of Education has just made the decision to extend Quebec school closures across the entire province for two weeks starting Monday, March 16, in an attempt to minimize the spread of COVID-19. This closure will affect all elementary and high schools, CÉGEPs, and universities. On Thursday,...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Lebanon's Parliament to debate new budget amid protests [Video]Lebanon's Parliament to debate new budget amid protests

New Lebanon government set to ratify financial plan hoped to salvage economy in tailspin.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:56Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Quebec government tries to go green in new budget, pushing public transit and electric cars

Flush with cash, the Quebec government will pour more money into health care and education this year, while also trying to convince Quebecers it is serious about...
CBC.ca

With little to say on coronavirus, Quebec's budget 'of the future' could be out of sync with the present

It’s a budget that is almost silent on a global outbreak and ambivalent about emission reductions. Is the Quebec government playing it cool or tone deaf to...
CBC.ca


Tweets about this

QuebecRetweet

Quebec Retweet RT @tomeksoroka: #Quebec government under fire for ignoring #Covid_19 impact in new budget https://t.co/G5eiCxzrPf 1 day ago

tomeksoroka

Tomasz Soroka #Quebec government under fire for ignoring #Covid_19 impact in new budget https://t.co/G5eiCxzrPf 1 day ago

summedupcanada

News SummedUp Canada Quebec government under fire for ignoring COVID-19 impact in new budget https://t.co/m9IZgpd3EA 2 days ago

mellonpost

Mellonpost Quebec government under fire for ignoring COVID-19 impact in new budget - https://t.co/MWf0E7fEnB https://t.co/mEj41AJCwk 2 days ago

CrweWorld

Crwe World Quebec government under fire for ignoring COVID-19 impact in new budget https://t.co/aLRdAhV3ew 2 days ago

slimchick1900

tasha charles RT @CBCCanada: Quebec government under fire for ignoring COVID-19 impact in new budget https://t.co/LlekBouPZw https://t.co/AbnN2xq0qZ 2 days ago

CBCCanada

CBC Canadian News Quebec government under fire for ignoring COVID-19 impact in new budget https://t.co/LlekBouPZw https://t.co/AbnN2xq0qZ 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.