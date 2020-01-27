Quebec government under fire for ignoring COVID-19 impact in new budget

11 hours ago < > Embed Credit: Rumble - Published All Schools, CÉGEPs & Universities In Quebec Are Closing For 2 Weeks Due To COVID-19 00:32 The Ministry of Education has just made the decision to extend Quebec school closures across the entire province for two weeks starting Monday, March 16, in an attempt to minimize the spread of COVID-19. This closure will affect all elementary and high schools, CÉGEPs, and universities. On Thursday,...