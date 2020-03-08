Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Americas News > Calgary child tests positive for COVID-19, as daycare staff self-quarantine

Calgary child tests positive for COVID-19, as daycare staff self-quarantine

CBC.ca Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
A child in Calgary has tested positive for COVID-19, sending staff at the Pump-kin Patch Child Care Centre into self-quarantine, Suncor confirmed to CBC News on Thursday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: 41 Action News - Published < > Embed
News video: 5 KCK firefighters in self-isolation after transporting COVID-19 patient

5 KCK firefighters in self-isolation after transporting COVID-19 patient 02:37

 Five firefighters who responded to the Life Care Center in Kansas City, Kansas, where a man who died later tested positive for COVID-19, are now in self-quarantine, sources confirmed to 41 Action News on Friday.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Parents look for child care after closures to prevent spread of COVID-19 [Video]

Parents look for child care after closures to prevent spread of COVID-19

Some parents in the Kansas City metro have to make other arrangements after their caregivers announced they would close to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 02:10Published
8 Pediatrician-Recommended Tips for Protecting Your Child Against the Coronavirus [Video]

8 Pediatrician-Recommended Tips for Protecting Your Child Against the Coronavirus

8 Pediatrician-Recommended Tips for Protecting Your Child Against the Coronavirus With the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States having officially surpassed 1,000, it’s..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:29Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Rice University cancels in-person classes amid coronavirus fears

Rice University is closing from March 9 to 13 out of an abundance of caution and in order to allow faculty and staff time to prepare for possible remote...
bizjournals

Downtown office building has employee with confirmed case of coronavirus

The 330 E. Kilbourn building in downtown Milwaukee has an employee who has a confirmed case of coronavirus. According to several sources, the property manager of...
bizjournals Also reported by •CTV News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

bloodtribeelect

blood.tribe.election™ RT @wood_brwood333: Daycare shut in Suncor building after boy tests positive for COVID-19 | Calgary Herald https://t.co/uCKWrPu84w 2 hours ago

wood_brwood333

Bonnie Wood Daycare shut in Suncor building after boy tests positive for COVID-19 | Calgary Herald https://t.co/uCKWrPu84w 2 hours ago

kookacola1

Shannon Seward RT @calgaryherald: We will be providing live updates and cancellations on #COVID-19 in #yyc here: https://t.co/e47fv1Rb4Y #covidyyc #covid… 10 hours ago

Ashnandoah

Ashnandoah🇺🇸MAGA🇨🇦MCGA RT @punky3303: Child in Calgary day care tests positive for COVID-19 https://t.co/vmk7IlAMCb 1 day ago

eimaj66

Jamie Lynn White @Dorsetghost I live in Alberta, Canada. We just recorded our first infected child. This virus' abilities are not fu… https://t.co/mOHl0JwOj8 1 day ago

diannemarsh

dianne RT @EmergMgt: Child at Calgary daycare tests positive for #COVID19 after #Florida vacation https://t.co/WswizuAVFd Several provincial gover… 2 days ago

BullyCreative

D.A. Bullock @SMarshallMason @GovTimWalz There is so much we do not know about this virus. I don’t like when public officials ac… https://t.co/p4qP609zTN 2 days ago

LexyCameron

Lexy Cameron @melisheath @AngrierWHStaff I agree. I'm not sure what prompted testing of the toddler, perhaps the child became i… https://t.co/zr5LdQYzOc 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.