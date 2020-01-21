Global  

B.C. Mountie charged with exposing himself to underage girls at Vancouver private school

CBC.ca Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
An RCMP officer has been charged in connection with a string of sexual offences on Vancouver’s West Side last year, including cases of indecent exposure at a private girls school.
