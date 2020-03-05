City, inside workers reach tentative agreement

NewsTeq City of Toronto and inside workers union reach tentative deal, avoid possibly disastrous work stoppage -… https://t.co/b2GNw7baVi 3 minutes ago Star GTA City of Toronto and inside workers union reach tentative deal, avoid possibly disastrous work stoppage https://t.co/vdUd5bbQE7 50 minutes ago Toronto Star Radio Room RT @PattyWinsa: City of Toronto and inside workers union reach tentative deal, avoid possibly disastrous work stoppage https://t.co/TvQgJoa… 52 minutes ago Patty Winsa City of Toronto and inside workers union reach tentative deal, avoid possibly disastrous work stoppage https://t.co/TvQgJoayy3 57 minutes ago Kyle Fraser RT @CP24: MORE: The specifics of the tentative deal would not be released until after it is ratified by union members and the city council… 1 hour ago Arnold Dillon City of Toronto, unionized inside workers reach tentative deal to avert strike - Toronto | https://t.co/YKJ6vz51RP https://t.co/6nweuuEFQ7 1 hour ago Nick Westoll @cupelocal79 @cityoftoronto @mattybing @JohnTory City of Toronto, unionized inside workers reach tentative deal to… https://t.co/hPIu7Zvzdj 2 hours ago CP24 MORE: The specifics of the tentative deal would not be released until after it is ratified by union members and the… https://t.co/21OBqwgwH6 2 hours ago