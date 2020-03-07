Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Americas News > Ontario reports 22 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 101

Ontario reports 22 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 101

CP24 Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Ontario officials reported 22 new COVID-19 cases in the province in the last 24 hours, taking the provincial total including recoveries to 101.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare - Published < > Embed
News video: South Africa coronavirus cases jump to 17

South Africa coronavirus cases jump to 17 01:41

 Four more people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in South Africa, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 17. Speaking at a news conference on Thursday (March 12), Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu said: "This morning I spoke to the minister who confirmed that...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Tennessee health officials confirm 26 COVID-19 cases statewide, 10 in Davidson County [Video]

Tennessee health officials confirm 26 COVID-19 cases statewide, 10 in Davidson County

The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19, also known as the new coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 26.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 02:20Published
New Jersey Officials Hold Briefing On Latest Coronavirus Cases [Video]

New Jersey Officials Hold Briefing On Latest Coronavirus Cases

New Jersey officials announced 21 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the state total to 50.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 56:14Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Ontario reports 19 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 79

Ontario public health officials reported 19 new cases of COVID-19 infection, taking the province’s total case count including recoveries to 79.
CP24 Also reported by •Zee NewsCTV NewsReutersReuters IndiaCBC.ca

COVID-19: 4 new cases found in Oregon, one in Clark County, Wash.

Four more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Oregon, health officials announced Saturday, bringing the state's total to seven. The new cases are in...
bizjournals Also reported by •CTV NewsIndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NedDean5

Ned Dean RT @NedDean5: Canada doesn't have test kits or is not testing public for coronavirus sufficiently so there numbers are low. Too bad for ta… 2 minutes ago

931freshradio

Fresh 93.1 RT @globalnews: Here's what you need to know this A.M. about the #coronavirusoutbreak 🍎Apple stores worldwide outside China close as globa… 2 minutes ago

Diana51708437

Diana RT @CP24: Ontario reports 22 new cases of COVID-19 infection, raising total including recoveries to 101 https://t.co/iWc4JnAK1m https://t.c… 10 minutes ago

NedDean5

Ned Dean Canada doesn't have test kits or is not testing public for coronavirus sufficiently so there numbers are low. Too… https://t.co/TAI63KMAco 11 minutes ago

KaiWyllz

Kai Wyllz RT @CTVToronto: The cases appear to be concentrated across southern Ontario. https://t.co/rNoQlrsAVg 12 minutes ago

ChrisOD65316390

Chris O'Donnell & wht the hells conserv ford doing abt this??? Besides makin cut backs on education, health, HOUSING & OTHER SAFETY… https://t.co/PdDvJ5PwPg 19 minutes ago

kgsecord

Kevin Secord Ontario reports 22 new COVID-19 cases https://t.co/3qkma8f2Gs 31 minutes ago

JBomb17

Jessica M RT @CTVNews: CORRECTED number via @ctvtoronto: Ontario reports 22 new COVID-19 cases https://t.co/nGAg7W9JfN 33 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.