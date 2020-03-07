Ontario reports 22 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 101

Ned Dean RT @NedDean5: Canada doesn't have test kits or is not testing public for coronavirus sufficiently so there numbers are low. Too bad for ta… 2 minutes ago Fresh 93.1 RT @globalnews: Here's what you need to know this A.M. about the #coronavirusoutbreak 🍎Apple stores worldwide outside China close as globa… 2 minutes ago Diana RT @CP24: Ontario reports 22 new cases of COVID-19 infection, raising total including recoveries to 101 https://t.co/iWc4JnAK1m https://t.c… 10 minutes ago Ned Dean Canada doesn't have test kits or is not testing public for coronavirus sufficiently so there numbers are low. Too… https://t.co/TAI63KMAco 11 minutes ago Kai Wyllz RT @CTVToronto: The cases appear to be concentrated across southern Ontario. https://t.co/rNoQlrsAVg 12 minutes ago Chris O'Donnell & wht the hells conserv ford doing abt this??? Besides makin cut backs on education, health, HOUSING & OTHER SAFETY… https://t.co/PdDvJ5PwPg 19 minutes ago Kevin Secord Ontario reports 22 new COVID-19 cases https://t.co/3qkma8f2Gs 31 minutes ago Jessica M RT @CTVNews: CORRECTED number via @ctvtoronto: Ontario reports 22 new COVID-19 cases https://t.co/nGAg7W9JfN 33 minutes ago