Our window to flatten the COVID-19 curve is narrow, says Dr. Theresa Tam

CP24 Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
Canada's top public health officer raised the risk level associated with the growing COVID-19 pandemic on Sunday even as retailers and top politicians reassured Canadian that any restrictive measures would not result in shortages of food or other basics.
Recent related news from verified sources

Window to 'flatten the curve' narrowing in Canada's COVID-19 fight

Canada's top public health official says COVID-19 poses a serious health risk to all Canadians and the window to 'flatten the curve' is narrow.
CTV News

