Goodlife Fitness makes 'difficult but important decision' to close all clubs amid COVID-19 outbreak Monday, 16 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The biggest gym chain in Canada has decided to close all of its locations amid a growing COVID-19 outbreak that has dramatically altered daily life. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Michelle P RT @CTVToronto: "Our purpose has always been to give every Canadian the opportunity to live a fit and healthy life. There is no moment in o… 13 seconds ago Michelle Hehn RT @CTVKitchener: Goodlife Fitness has decided to close all of its locations amid a growing #COVID19 outbreak that has dramatically altered… 7 minutes ago Toronto TODAY RT @CP24: Goodlife Fitness makes 'difficult but important decision' to close all clubs amid COVID-19 outbreak https://t.co/xDLY81hw2Q https… 14 minutes ago CTV Kitchener Goodlife Fitness has decided to close all of its locations amid a growing #COVID19 outbreak that has dramatically a… https://t.co/43CVwsdNiI 18 minutes ago Annette McMillan RT @CTVLondon: Goodlife Fitness makes 'difficult but important decision' to close all clubs amid COVID-19 outbreak https://t.co/9gI4sIDrby 29 minutes ago