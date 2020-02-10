Shoppers Drug Mart to give seniors exclusive one-hour window to shop amid reports of panic buying
Tuesday, 17 March 2020 () Shoppers Drug Mart will set aside an hour each day for seniors and people living with disabilities to pick up the items they need amid a COVID-19 outbreak that has led to long lines and widespread reports of panic buying at some retailers.
Britain’s food retailers appealed to shoppers on Sunday to stop panic buying during the coronavirus outbreak, saying purchasing more than they need would mean others will be left without. Edward Baran reports.