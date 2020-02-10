Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Americas News > Shoppers Drug Mart to give seniors exclusive one-hour window to shop amid reports of panic buying

Shoppers Drug Mart to give seniors exclusive one-hour window to shop amid reports of panic buying

CP24 Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Shoppers Drug Mart will set aside an hour each day for seniors and people living with disabilities to pick up the items they need amid a COVID-19 outbreak that has led to long lines and widespread reports of panic buying at some retailers.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Supermarkets plead with shoppers to stop panic buying

Supermarkets plead with shoppers to stop panic buying 01:34

 Britain’s food retailers appealed to shoppers on Sunday to stop panic buying during the coronavirus outbreak, saying purchasing more than they need would mean others will be left without. Edward Baran reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Soldier kills 29 in Thailand's deadliest ever mass shooting [Video]

Soldier kills 29 in Thailand's deadliest ever mass shooting

NAKHON RATCHASIMA, THAILAND — A Thai soldier went on a shooting rampage over the weekend, killing 29 people in the country's deadliest ever mass shooting. Sergeant Major 1st Class Jakrapanth..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:50Published

Recent related news from verified sources

TruTrace Technologies welcomes experienced entrepreneur Cesare Fazari as director

TruTrace Technologies Inc (CSE:TTT) (OTCMKTS:TTTSF), the cannabis-focused blockchain group, has welcomed Cesare Fazari as a director of the board with effect...
Proactive Investors

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.