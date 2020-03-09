Global  

Person infected with COVID-19 dies in Muskoka region, health minister says

CP24 Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Ontario's health minister says a person infected with COVID-19 has died in the Muskoka region but it is unclear if the virus is the cause of death.
