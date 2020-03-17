Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Americas News > B.C. declares state of emergency over COVID-19 to help maintain services

B.C. declares state of emergency over COVID-19 to help maintain services

CP24 Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Solicitor General Mike Farnworth is declaring a state of emergency in British Columbia to allow the preservation of supply chains delivering groceries and other essential items.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Published < > Embed
News video: State of emergency considered for St. Lucie County

State of emergency considered for St. Lucie County 00:54

 Another Treasure Coast community is considering taking emergency actions in response to Coronavirus concerns.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Redding votes to declare State of Emergency [Video]

Redding votes to declare State of Emergency

The Redding City Council voted unanimously on March 17 to declare of state of emergency due to coronavirus concerns.

Credit: KHSLPublished
Morgan And Madison County Commission [Video]

Morgan And Madison County Commission

Madison , Morgan counties to vote on state of emergency

Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, ALPublished

Recent related news from verified sources

Colombia declares coronavirus state of emergency, orders elderly to stay home

Colombia's President Ivan Duque declared a state of emergency on Tuesday as the country steps up measures to stop the spread of coronavirus, including ordering...
Reuters

Brazil seeks state of emergency, Bolsonaro's second coronavirus test negative

Brazil will seek authorization for a state of emergency to allow it to scrap fiscal targets and free up funds to combat the coronavirus crisis, the government...
Reuters


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.