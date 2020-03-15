Lynn RT @wendygillis: NEW: A Toronto police civilian employee has tested positive for #COVID19 https://t.co/4a9Bim010m 1 minute ago reinetion RT @CP24: Toronto police employee tests positive for COVID-19 https://t.co/6I3q5XCtpl https://t.co/KQl296LbQe 9 minutes ago skylar d. RT @CJusticeTO: Quick! Isolate all the cops! I'm sure they have some sort of facility to hold them for two weeks (or indefinitely) https://… 23 minutes ago Captain Crunch RT @TorontoStar: 10:45 PM — COVID-19 CATCH-UP • Toronto police employee tests positive for COVID-19 • There are 705 confirmed and presumpti… 31 minutes ago myssria RT @CTVToronto: A Toronto Police Service spokesperson said the member does not work in a public-facing role https://t.co/X7iZkzC32I 39 minutes ago