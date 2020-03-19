Toyota Cambridge worker tests positive for COVID-19, plant to temporarily shut

Hammertonian🔨 RT @WoodstockSR: Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada confirmed Thursday the company was notified by Hamilton public health that one of its Ca… 14 minutes ago

Hammertonian🔨 RT @CanuckHil2: @CTVNews @theslimdude @ToyotaCanada Backlash has forced them into a two-week shutdown! Good work!https://t.co/DTsZ6XLZEc 16 minutes ago

The Tribune 🇨🇦 Worker at Toyota plant in Cambridge tests positive for COVID-19 https://t.co/yJMEeA38CZ 18 minutes ago

Marcos Arellano Toyota Cambridge worker tests positive for COVID-19 as plants to temporarily shutter | CBC News https://t.co/g8XfaEw58r 34 minutes ago

The St. Catharines Standard Worker at Toyota plant in Cambridge tests positive for COVID-19 https://t.co/KN6OGhG5j9 35 minutes ago

HiL @CTVNews @theslimdude @ToyotaCanada Backlash has forced them into a two-week shutdown! Good work!https://t.co/DTsZ6XLZEc 2 hours ago

Kathryn McGarry Worker at Toyota plant in Cambridge tests positive for COVID-19 https://t.co/QAYv8fjRjA 3 hours ago