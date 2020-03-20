Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Americas News > N.W.T. First Nation declares state of emergency, goes on lockdown

N.W.T. First Nation declares state of emergency, goes on lockdown

CBC.ca Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
The K'atl'odeeche First Nation near Hay River, N.W.T, has declared a state of emergency during the coronavirus pandemic to protect their people.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Miami-Dade Mayor Declares State Of Emergency As County Has First Case Of Coronavirus [Video]

Miami-Dade Mayor Declares State Of Emergency As County Has First Case Of Coronavirus

CBS4's Hank Tester reports this allows the local government to rapidly accept and deploy state and federal funds.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:07Published
First cases of coronavirus confirmed in Michigan; Whitmer declares state of emergency [Video]

First cases of coronavirus confirmed in Michigan; Whitmer declares state of emergency

First cases of coronavirus confirmed in Michigan; Whitmer declares state of emergency

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:18Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Navajo Nation declares state of emergency amid new coronavirus concerns

The Navajo Nation declared a state of emergency amid concerns of the new coronavirus spreading throughout the world.  
azcentral.com

Haiti declares emergency over coronavirus, imposes curfew, shuts border

Haiti's government on Thursday declared a state of emergency over the coronavirus outbreak, saying it would close its borders and impose a curfew after...
Reuters


Tweets about this

caffenefiend

caffeine fiend RT @CBCIndigenous: K'atl'odeeche First Nation declares state of emergency over COVID-19 https://t.co/xqobPLlhw7 29 minutes ago

JOANBOYINGTON

JOAN BOYINGTON RT @CBCCanada: N.W.T. First Nation declares state of emergency, goes on lockdown https://t.co/smxGhlt7PV https://t.co/BXGybL9DAD 38 minutes ago

CBCIndigenous

CBC Indigenous K'atl'odeeche First Nation declares state of emergency over COVID-19 https://t.co/xqobPLlhw7 38 minutes ago

chiefstonefox

Chief Stonefox RT @CBCNorth: K'atl'odeeche First Nation declares state of emergency over COVID-19 https://t.co/QH93UXIs5j https://t.co/NvWxMnyJFL 50 minutes ago

MilenioStadium

Milénio Stadium K’atl’odeeche First Nation declares state of emergency over COVID-19 https://t.co/KQr237aAUF 53 minutes ago

CBCCanada

CBC Canadian News N.W.T. First Nation declares state of emergency, goes on lockdown https://t.co/smxGhlt7PV https://t.co/BXGybL9DAD 1 hour ago

CBCNorth

CBC North K'atl'odeeche First Nation declares state of emergency over COVID-19 https://t.co/QH93UXIs5j https://t.co/NvWxMnyJFL 1 hour ago

1968deplorable

Patriots fight! RT @Jerusalem_Post: #Haiti's government declared a state of emergency over the #coronavirus outbreak, saying it would close its borders and… 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.