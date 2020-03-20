'You just have to come and get your hands on it:' New releases prompt customers to line up outside EB Games

Friday, 20 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The release of two popular video games has prompted gamers from across the city to press pause on some of the social distancing measures recommended by health experts in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend